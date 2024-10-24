The latest Trump accuser, who chose to fully roll out her accusations two weeks before the presidential election, is actually a Democrat activist.

An ex-model named Stacey Williams came forward with her story, alleging that former President Donald Trump touched her inappropriately 31 years ago.

Williams, who dated sexual abuser Jeffry Epstein, said the billionaire pedophile introduced her to Trump in 1992, and she claims the incident occurred at Trump Tower the following year, in 1993.

“It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” Williams said, according to the Guardian, which reported this story on Wednesday.

According to her story, Epstein suggested that they go for a stroll and stop by Trump Tower. She then claimed that upon greeting her, Trump “pulled her toward him and started groping her.”

According to the Guardian:

She said he put his hands “all over my breasts” as well as her waist and her buttocks. She said she froze because she was “deeply confused” about what was happening. At the same time, she said she believed she saw the two men smiling at each other.

Notably, she claims she did not know about Epstein’s pattern of sexual abuse at the time of their dating.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt wholly blasted these claims, noting that the accusations were made by someone who is “a former activist for Barack Obama,” noting that these accusations were also “announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election.” She said they are “unequivocally false.”

Indeed, Williams is a Democrat activist who worked with Clean Tech for Obama, which listed as her in Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

Further, it is true that Williams opted to come fully forward with this story on a call organized by the group Survivors for Kamala, describing itself as “a coalition of survivors of sexual abuse and gender violence and survivor-led organizations.” That group recently released a full-page ad in the New York Times, attempting to convince Americans that Trump is an abuser. They attempt to contrast that with Harris, whom they champion as a “sex crimes prosecutor,” conveniently failing to mention her track record of failing to prosecute sexual abuse cases related to the Catholic Church.

It remains unclear if this allegation, in fact, is the left’s “October surprise.”

“It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign,” Leavitt added.