President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration has carried out a so-called “quiet amnesty” for nearly a million illegal aliens in the United States whose immigration court cases have been shuttered, a bombshell report from the House Judiciary Committee reveals.

The report details how the Biden-Harris administration has inflated the nation’s immigration court backlog with more than 3.7 million new cases since the start of Fiscal Year 2021, including more than 1.5 million new cases in the first three quarters of Fiscal Year 2024.

“The Biden-Harris administration has used the immigration court backlog as an excuse to allow even more aliens to remain in the country,” the report alleges:

Instead of actually adjudicating illegal aliens’ cases based on the merits of aliens’ claims for relief — such as whether an alien has a valid and successful asylum claim — immigration judges under the Biden-Harris administration have been tasked with rubberstamping case dismissals, case closures, and case terminations, all of which allow illegal aliens to remain in the United States without immigration consequences. This sort of quiet amnesty has become a staple of the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration courts. [Emphasis added]

In particular, the report finds that almost a million illegal aliens have benefitted from Biden and Harris’s “quiet amnesty” as their immigration cases were either dismissed, terminated, or administratively closed — allowing them to remain in the U.S. indefinitely.

From Fiscal Year 2017 through Fiscal Year 2020, fewer than 13,000 asylum cases were reported as “not adjudicated,” indicating that those cases were completed but were terminated or dismissed and thus not adjudicated. By Fiscal Year 2024, more than 109,500 illegal aliens had their cases reported as “not adjudicated.”

Also on Biden and Harris’s watch, the report suggests that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has “failed to prosecute at least 200,000 cases and only eventually issued a Notice to Appear, the charging document that begins an alien’s removal proceedings when filed with an immigration court, in a fraction of those cases.”

The report notes that the overwhelming majority of illegal aliens in those cases, which DHS failed to prosecute, will remain in the U.S. indefinitely.

Most significantly, perhaps, the report shows that just 14 percent of asylum cases resulted in applicants being granted asylum. The remaining 86 percent had their asylum claims denied, abandoned, dismissed, terminated, withdrawn, or administratively closed.

Since taking office, the report states that Biden and Harris’s administration has “welcomed nearly 8 million illegal aliens into the United States” through various processes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.