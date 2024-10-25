Trump Appears on ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ for Three-Hour Marathon Interview: ‘Could You Imagine Kamala Doing This?’

Former President Donald Trump spoke about how being a politician is a “very dangerous business” during an interview with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience.

During the interview, Rogan told Trump that “one of the beautiful things” about him is that he holds “huge events” and just talks, adding that Trump had “comedic instincts.” Trump added that in the business of politics, you need to have the “attitude of a comedian,” adding that it is a “dangerous” and “tough” business.

“One of the beautiful things about you is that you freeball,” Rogan said. “You get out and you do these huge events, and you’re just talking. We’ve highlighted you on the show many times — when you did those Biden impressions where he’s walking around and doesn’t know what he’s doing. It’s funny — it’s stand-up. It’s funny stuff. And, you were making fun of Elon one time. It’s great — you have comedic instincts, like, when you said to Hillary, ‘You’d be in jail.’ That’s great timing. But, it’s like, that kind of stuff was unheard of as a politician, like no one had done that.”

“You know it’s funny, you need at least the attitude of a comedian when you’re doing this business,” Trump said. “This is a very dangerous business. It’s a very tough business.”

Rogan added that “other than going to war, and being a firefighter or being a cop,” being in politics is the “most dangerous business.”

“Being president is the most dangerous,” Trump interjected.

“Especially you,” Rogan added. “I mean, you haven’t even got to the election, there’s been two assassination attempts. And, they’ve brushed those out of the news like it was nothing.”

Trump faced a first assassination attempt on July 13 at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building where he had a direct line of sight of the former president. The former president ended up being shot by a bullet “that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

On September 15, Trump survived a second assassination attempt after the United States Secret Service saw the barrel of Ryan Wesley Routh’s AK-style rifle through the fence where he had been hiding at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach where the former president had been playing golf.

“Yeah, they’d rather not talk about them,” Trump added.

“Imagine if there was an assassination attempt on Biden,” Rogan said. “How hard people would be attacking the right. They would be trying to get guns taken away from people, they would try to ramp up gun laws, they would try to figure out some way to blame you. If Biden got shot in the ear, we would’ve never heard the end of it.”