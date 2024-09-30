Trump Assassination Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect who allegedly attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Ryan Wesley Routh was previously charged with the “attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer,” possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm that had an obliterated serial number, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On Monday, Routh appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, and defense attorneys for Routh reportedly “entered a not guilty plea” and asked for “a jury trial,” according to NBC News.

The not-guilty plea from Routh comes after a federal grand jury charged Routh with the attempted assassination of Trump after prosecutors had indicated that they intended to seek an assassination charge against the suspect.

Routh had initially been charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and with possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number. The charges against Routh came the day after the U.S. Secret Service allegedly saw the barrel of his AK-style rifle through the fence where he had been hiding in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach where Trump was playing golf.

After being spotted, Routh reportedly fled the scene before being apprehended.

As Breitbart News previously reported, agents discovered a GoPro camera, two backpacks, and an AK-47-style rifle where Routh had been hiding.

The second assassination attempt comes after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump’s July 13, 2024, rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot by a “bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.