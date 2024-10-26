Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is hosting President Donald Trump for a New York telephone rally Saturday, one day before his historic campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Stefanik and her team will dial out to nearly one million Trump supporters to push early voting, a source familiar with Stefanik’s effort told Breitbart News. Trump and Stefanik will discuss their plans to defeat the Democrats on Election Day and get the country back on track from the dangerous policies of Vice President Kamala Harris, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the source added.

Trump is polling strong in New York, and races in the state will decide the House majority, Stefanik told Breitbart News.

“New York is Trump country. Hardworking New Yorkers support President Trump in record numbers,” Stefanik said in an exclusive statement. “Far Left NY Democrats like Kamala Harris and Kathy Hochul have failed our state, and their polling numbers are in free fall.”

Ahead of Trump’s rally, a New York Times/Sienna College poll of New York City finds Vice President Kamala Harris at 66 percent and Trump at 27 percent. In 2020 President Joe Biden won the city 76-23 – a far larger margin than Harris enjoys.

“If it held, it would represent the worst showing for a Democratic presidential candidate in the city since 1988,” reported Nate Cohn, chief political analyst for the New York Times.

Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican Conference and the most senior Congressional Republican from New York in more than 100 years, was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump. She has been one of his most reliable allies in Congress and one of the most visible Republicans on the campaign trail working to keep the House majority.

“I am incredibly grateful that President Trump continues to invest in our key battleground districts in New York,” Stefanik’s statement to Breitbart reads. “Together, we will be discussing the importance of voting early in person in New York, which just started today. The tele-rally today will be exciting as we get ready for a historic rally in a sold-out MSG [Madison Square Garden] tomorrow!”

Joining Trump and Stefanik on the call will be New York Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Brandon Williams, and Nick LaLota as well as Republican House candidates Mike LiPetri (NY-03) and Alison Esposito (NY-18).

The call will take place at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

