Critics ripped the establishment media for inaccurately promoting Beyoncé’s appearance on Friday at a Harris campaign event as a performance in which she would apparently sing for attendees.

The Harris event, held in Huston, did not feature Beyoncé singing or dancing.

Instead, Beyoncé only spoke to supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, disappointing fans who expected the pop star “to perform at Kamala Harris Rally in Houston,” as the Huffington Post reported, along with many other outlets, such as NBC News, MSNBC, Vanity Fair, and USA Today.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, questioned why the media misled voters, while senior adviser Tim Murtaugh suggested the media did so to create a larger crowed than Harris could typically draw.

“But she didn’t sing, disappointing all the people who came to see her (and not to see Harris). Why did they lie? It couldn’t have been to build a crowd, could it?” he posted:

The Harris campaign held the event in Houston, Texas, the birthplace of Beyoncé, but a state that Harris has little chance of winning. In the final month of the campaign, Harris has focused on holding events with rich and famous supporters in solid blue states. She has not done as much campaigning on the ground in swing states.

Trump, in contrast, has conducted multiple events a day throughout crucial swing states.

Earlier in the week, Trump campaigned in North Carolina, after serving McDonald’s customers in Pennsylvania and holding a rally on Sunday. He attended a town hall and held a rally on Wednesday in Georgia. He then rallied supporters on Thursday in Arizona. On Friday, Trump attended an immigration event in Austin, Texas, sat for an interview on top podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and held a rally in Traverse, Michigan.

The former president will hold a rally on Saturday in Novi, Michigan. He is also scheduled to hold a historic event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.