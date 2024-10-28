Close Race: Polls Show Trump Closing in on Blue Virginia and Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump could be closing in on Virginia and Minnesota, recent surveys reveal.

A recent Rasmussen Reports/American Thinker survey asked likely voters in Virginia, “If the 2024 Presidential election were held today, and the candidates were Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump, who would you vote for?”

The survey shows a tight race, as Vice President Kamala Harris leads with 48 percent support. Trump trails by just two percentage points, garnering 46 percent support. Another two percent said “other,” and three percent remain unsure — more than enough to swing the race in either direction.

Coinciding with this is the reality that most, 51 percent, likely Virginia voters say they are not better than they were four years ago. Further, half say today’s children will not be better off than their parents.

The survey also showed rising prices and illegal immigration reigning as the top two issues of importance — two of Trump’s strengths. Additionally, most believe the U.S. needs to either decrease or temporary cut off legal immigration in the U.S. for the time being, and most at least somewhat agree with the describing the situation on the southern border as an “invasion” of the United States.

That survey was taken October 24-25, among 1,014 likely voters. The tight race in Virginia is notable, as it has not swing Republican in the presidential election in 20 years, with Trump losing the state in 2016 and 2020 by 5.3 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively. These results come on the heels of Trump planning to hold a rally days ahead of Election Day in Salem, Virginia. That rally will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

In traditionally blue Minnesota, the race is close as well. A recent MinnPost-Embold Research survey shows Trump trailing Harris by roughly three percentage points, as Harris sees 47.7 percent to Trump’s 45.1 percent support. Notably, that survey showed independents swinging Trump’s way in Minnesota by a nine-point margin.

A Trump victory in Minnesota would also be historic, as it has not gone the GOP’s way since 1972. Trump lost the state by just 1.5 percent in 2016 and 7.1 percent in 2020.

Time will tell if these blue states will swing Trump’s way, but he is certainly making a play for them, just as promised.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump told Breitbart News many months ago, previewing his plans for an aggressive expansion of the electoral map.

“But we’re going to do these other states too, and it will be a heavy move,” Trump said. “I may rent Madison Square Garden and that’s the belly of the beast, right?”

Indeed, Trump did just that, holding a rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday to an absolutely packed house with star speakers — from Hulk Hogan to Elon Musk.

WATCH — Are You Better Off with Me Gone? — Trump’s Iconic Opening Message at Madison Square Garden:

RSBN / YouTube