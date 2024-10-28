Vice President Kamala Harris used a rare — and brief — press appearance at Joint Base Andrews to bash former President Donald Trump, stating that he is “trying to divide our country” and asserting that — if he wins — he will “be sitting in the Oval Office working on his enemies list,” conveniently making no mention of the constant government weaponization against her opponent on her watch.

“Nothing about what he is saying that is actually going to support the aspirations, the dreams and the ambitions of the American people,” Harris said during the rare, seemingly unscripted media appearance — although all of the questions were friendly and seemingly anti-Trump.

She said:

It is absolutely something that is intended to and is fanning the fuel of trying to divide our country. And as I’ve said many times, I’ll say tomorrow night in my speech, there’s a big difference between he and I. [sic] If he were elected, on day one he’s going to be sitting in the Oval Office working on his enemies list. On day one, I’m elected president United States, which I fully intend to be. I will be working on the behalf of the American people.

A reporter then threw a softball question her way, asking if she has “faced a double standard in the in this campaign.”

“Do you feel like you’ve had to clear a higher bar every day than Donald Trump?” the reporter asked:

My role and responsibility running for president United States is to make my case to the American people and to earn their support, and that is why I’m spending time traveling the country to listen to folks and to talk with them about my plans — my plans for strengthening our small businesses, my plans to help young families with children, and that’s the work that I’m going to continue to do, and not taking anyone for granted, but knowing that I have to earn their support.

She asserted that her plan will “strengthen America in many ways, including our economy.”

“Donald Trump will weaken America and our economy,” she said, later claiming that she would fix the economy by addressing “price gouging,” ignoring the fact that inflation has run rampant while she and President Biden have been in charge.

Notably, while accusing Trump of wanting to divide the country, Harris made no mention of the inflammatory rhetoric — both hers and her fellow leftists’ — arguably leading to not one but two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, one of which resulted in the loss of the life of one of his supporters.

