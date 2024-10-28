Survey Shows Donald Trump Up in Battleground Michigan; Independents Break for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has the edge in battleground Michigan, the latest Patriot Polling survey showed.

The survey was taken October 24-26 among 796 registered voters, just more than a week from Election Day. It showed Trump leading by one percentage point in the swing state, garnering 50 percent support to Vice President Kamala Harris’s 49 percent support. Patriot Polling noted that this is a swing in Trump’s direction, as the survey taken September 1-3 had Trump down by one point.

The poll’s breakdown shows independents in Michigan breaking for Trump, giving him a seven-point advantage, garnering 53 percent support to Harris’s 46 percent support:

The survey also examined the Senate race in Michigan, which also showed a tight race, with Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) leading Republican Mike Rogers by three points — 51 percent to his 48 percent support. Notably, independents break for Slotkin by three points.

The survey coincides with another Michigan survey from InsiderPolling, also showing Trump up by a single percentage point in Michigan. That survey shows Slotkin and Rogers tied:

Harris is expected to visit Michigan on Monday and told reporters in a brief media appearance that she is planning to “talk with the working people, with families, with young people, about the issues that they care most about.”

“They want to make sure that we’re going to lower prices. They know that the price of groceries, for example, is too high,” she said, once again, pointing to price gouging instead of the inflationary policies of her administration.

“I have a plan to deal with that in terms of a number of things, including dealing with price gouging. They want to know that they have an opportunity to live the American dream around home ownership,” she said, making no mention, again, of how the Biden-Harris policies are directly affecting home ownership, such as flooding the country with millions of illegal immigrants and granting them housing.

“My plan includes what we will do to continue to invest in American based industries, American manufacturing and American workers,” she said, failing to mention that their policies have caused companies to offshore.

“That is how we are going to remain strong and globally competitive and win the competition for the 21st century with China and anybody else,” she claimed.

