Hispanic Voters Laugh Off Faux Media Outrage over MSG Trump Rally Comedian as They Vote for Trump

Hispanic voters seem to be laughing off the faux media outrage over the Madison Square Garden rally comedian, showing up for Republicans in big numbers, even in places like traditionally blue Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade technically has a voter registration advantage over Republicans. Data from September 30 showed Democrats with roughly 44,000 more registered voters in the area. However, last week, Miami-Dade flipped red in early and mail-in voting combined, and that trend has continued following the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.

RSBN / YouTube

The establishment media has ignored the bulk of the rally to focus on jokes that fell flat from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Latinos and Puerto Rico. Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez even distanced former President Donald Trump and his campaign from the remarks, one of which referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

RSBN / YouTube

While the establishment media attempts to turn that into a racist trope directly from Trump, voters in south Florida clearly do not feel that way. Republicans are still ahead of Democrats in Miami-Dade in early voting and mail-in combined, and that figure has only grown since last week.

As of 11:17 a.m. Eastern, the Republican lead in Miami-Dade stood at +5.6 percent, with 212,366 combined votes to the Democrat Party’s 182,426. Republicans also have the edge in Duval County and Hillsborough County, which are typically purple or lean Democrat.

Statewide, Republicans are up 11.7 percent, with 2,381,662 votes cast to the left’s 1,765,254 — a difference of 616,408 ballots.

Trump, who has continued on the campaign trail, stopped by Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday for a brief press conference, stating that it is going “very well” overall.

“We’re leading, I believe, in all seven swing states,” he said to cheers, describing the spirit as “unbelievable.”

WATCH: