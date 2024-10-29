Poll: Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris by Three Points Nationally

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris by three-points nationally, according to a recent poll.

An AtlasIntel poll, conducted between October 25-29, 2024 of 3,032 likely voters, found that Trump was leading with 49.5 percent of support, while Harris received 47 percent of support.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 0.8 percent of support.

In a head-to-head race between Harris and Trump, 49.8 percent of likely voters expressed support for Trump, while 48.1 percent expressed support for Harris.

When asked which candidate they rejected “more,” 50.1 percent said Harris, while 48.6 percent said Trump.

The results of the AtlasIntell poll come as a New York Times/Siena College national poll found that Trump held a one-point lead over Harris, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo has previously reported that early voting numbers, especially in swing states seem to be in “favor of” Trump.

Early vote trends in swing states favor of former President Donald Trump and suggest “the election will be over on election day before we know who votes,” political analyst Mark Halperin said Tuesday on The Morning Meeting.

In an Economist/YouGov survey, 39 percent of respondents expressed the belief that Trump would win, while 36 percent said they believed that Harris would win the election, and 25 percent of respondents said they were “not sure” which candidate would win.