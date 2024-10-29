The Hill: Biden ‘Appears’ to Call Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’

Despite President Joe Biden’s attack on Donald Trump’s supporters being captured on video, the Hill reports that Biden only “appeared” to compare them to “garbage.”

Biden’s off-the-cuff dropping of the veil received swift spin from White House aides — who later refused to confirm they had even spoken with Biden after his gaffe.

Despite Biden’s clear wording, the Hill reports:

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden appears to say in the clip.

The outlet used the word “appears” or “appeared” throughout the story, including in the headline, to reference his attack on Trump supporters.

Biden’s diatribe against Trump and his voters referenced a joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Trump’s massive Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.

Harris’s campaign has latched onto Hinchcliffe’s joke in the waning days of the campaign, with the establishment media focusing on the remarks at the expense of other campaign developments — including Trump’s increasingly positive polling outlook in swing states.

The Hill alone has published double digit stories on Hinchcliffe since Sunday night.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Trump’s running mate, called out media outlets for carrying water for Harris by focusing so overwhelmingly on the joke.

“Will the networks that obsessively covered a joke from a comedian at a Trump rally cover the fact that the Kamala Harris campaign is insulting half of the country?” he tweeted. “Will they even report honestly on this disgusting behavior from our present leadership?”

Vance’s tweet referenced reporting from Politico, which instead of reporting Biden’s statement in full, chopped up his words to completely change his meaning.

Politico‘s characterization of Biden’s statement was that he “said ‘the only garbage’ was the ‘hatred’ of Trump supporters who said such things about American citizens.”

Their false characterization of Biden’s statements only quoted four of his words – and could not even string four together.

Vance called media coverups of Biden’s comments a “scandal.”

Pundits quickly compared Biden’s statement to Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorable” comment about Trump’s supporters in 2016. Trump would go on to win that election.

