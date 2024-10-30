Bob Casey Faces Ad Blitz from Catholic Group Focusing on Democrats’ Bigotry

Embattled incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) is facing a new ad blitz from the conservative Frontiers of Freedom super PAC that focuses on the anti-Catholic bigotry of the Democratic Party.

As Breitbart News has reported, Frontiers of Freedom has been targeting vulnerable Democrats in states with large Latino and Catholic populations, starting in the southwest and moving to the industrial Midwest. Democrats have made the group’s message easier with Vice President Kamala Harris’s snub of the Al Smith charity dinner in New York earlier this month, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mock “communion” with an online influencer.

More recently, Harris said that she would not honor religious exemptions for religious people opposed to abortion.

The latest ads, in both English and Spanish below, note Democrats’ increasing hostility to the Catholic faith, but focus on Casey’s record specifically.

“Casey is a pro-abortion extremist supporting unrestricted, up-to-the-moment-of-birth abortions, paid for by taxpayers,” the ad says.

In a statement, Frontiers of Freedom explained:

[T]he super PAC is making a direct appeal to the 250,000 Hispanics who live in the Philadelphia area, airing two-minute Spanish-language ads on morning and evening news about the Casey’s and the Democrat Party’s record of anti-Catholic bigotry. “Casey is particularly vulnerable because of his far-left record. When Hispanic voters—especially Hispanics who attend Catholic Mass—come to learn about their senator’s record of anti-Catholic bigotry, they are going to be stunned,” said George Landrith, president of Frontiers of Freedom. … The ad focuses on the candidates’ “cruel war” against the Little Sisters of the Poor, Democrats’ imposition of an “unconstitutional religious test” against Catholics nominated to serve in the federal judiciary, the left’s support of gender ideology, and their persecution of Catholics who uphold the Church’s teachings on life.

The group’s ads appear to have moved the needle, as many of the Democrats it has targeted face increasingly tough challenges in formerly safe states.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.