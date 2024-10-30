CatholicVote Ad Claims Kamala Harris Connected to Anti-Catholic Group

The advocacy group CatholicVote launched an ad campaign connecting Vice President Kamala Harris with the anti-Catholic group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI).

The SPI are a group of LGBTQ activists who dress up as Catholic nuns and perform lewd activities in public as a mockery the Catholic faith. The ad from CatholicVote features Harris in a photograph with SPI members “Sister Roma” and “Saint Honey Mahogany” at a San Francisco Pride event in 2019.

“Why is Kamala Harris posing with the founder of an anti-Catholic hate group? They mock our faith. The sisters are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns that intentionally mock and degrade Christians,” the ad says.

“A drag queen comes in and sort of pulls Jesus off the cross. For Catholics, it’s hard to imagine anything more offensive. Kamala Harris doesn’t care about Christians in this country. Kamala Harris stands with they/them, not with you. Christian’s can’t stay home November 5th,” it continues.

CatholicVote President Brian Burch differentiated SPI from other LGBTQ activist groups in a statement.

“Let’s be clear: the ‘Sisters’ are no ordinary LGBT activist group. They are a ‘drag’ troupe whose whole purpose is to mock and harass Catholics,” he said.

“Members of the SPI dress in nun costumes to ridicule real Catholic religious sisters.…They regularly hold “Hunky Jesus” competitions, where adult drag performers dress as Our Lord and even His Holy Mother – and perform stripteases, simulate sex acts, and mock the crucifixion. In one horrific case, SPI members even tricked a Catholic archbishop into giving them Holy Eucharist – then took it off to desecrate it in a mock-Mass,” he added.