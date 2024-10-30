Liberal Icon Naomi Wolf Endorses Trump: ‘He’s Being More Inclusive’

Liberal icon and feminist author Naomi Wolf endorsed former President Donald Trump, highlighting how he was “being more inclusive.”

During an interview with Steve Bannon, the host of the War Room podcast, and the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, Wolf was asked if she really endorsed Trump. Wolf added that the Republican Party had become the “unity party,” and Trump was leading it.

Wolf has previously worked as a presidential campaign adviser for former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore.

“President Trump did something very smart,” Wolf said, highlighting how he had aligned himself with people such as former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI), and Elon Musk. “He’s being more inclusive.”

“He’s speaking out to the concerns of black people, white people, Puerto Rican people, Hispanic people of all kinds, women, men, it doesn’t matter,” Wolf added. “You guys have become the unity party, and he’s leading the unity party, and I would be an idiot if I didn’t recognize that.”

When asked by Bannon “what” it would take for someone “who is so renowned” in the “feminist movement and progressive movement” to endorse Trump, and “what specifically drove” her to do so.

“It’s a number of things, honestly,” Wolf responded. “I mean one of them is, a good friend of mine brought me to listen to President Trump speak. And, it was in Bedminster and he was speaking to a bunch of orthodox Jews and he talked to a group of orthodox Jews about peace in the Middle East, and what he had to say about no more wars and about bringing an end to the conflict in that region.”

Wolf noted that “the way that these people who have been prosecuted and persecuted and harassed for millennia reacted to his plans for peace” was “very, very moving” to her.

“All of my information about him was filtered through legacy media. ‘He’s a fascist. He’s a misogynist. He’s a racist,'” Wolf continued. “I saw someone who was eloquent, articulate, thoughtful, very funny. Not every joke he makes I would’ve endorsed. He was talking about — he was serious. He was a serious person talking seriously about peace in the Middle East, about saving lives, innocent lives — Palestinian and Israeli. And, how can that not be good?”

Wolf, who is the author of Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith, and Resistance in a New Dark Age, has previously penned an essay apologizing to conservatives for the Democrat Party’s reaction after video footage of the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol was released.