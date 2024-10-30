Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Pays Radical Groups for GOTV Effort

The Kamala Harris campaign has paid large sums of money to radical groups for their help with the Democrats’ “get out the vote” (GOTV) effort, according to a report by Fox News, citing Federal Elections Commission disclosures.

Fox reported:

The Harris campaign cut multiple six-figure checks last month for left-leaning groups that have been vocal about defunding the police, reparations, and are tied to radical activists who have supported notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan. The Harris campaign gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to a handful of Black advocacy groups who are mobilizing Black voters ahead of November’s election next week, according to FEC filings released last week. … The Harris campaign also doled out $2,050,000 to the civil rights group National Urban League; $300,000 to the Power Rising Action Fund, an “intergenerational power force of Black women from various sectors”; and $250,000 to the National Action Network, which was founded by controversial MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton, whose ties to Farrakhan go back decades.

Read the full Fox News article here.

It is not clear whether NBC requires Sharpton, who hosts a weekend prime time show on MSNBC, to disclose the fact that his organization receives money from the Harris campaign.

In 2020, then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) promoted a bail fund for rioters arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The same fund also freed violent criminals from jail.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.