Democrats have been more than willing to name-call over the years, smearing Trump supporters as racist, xenophobic, and the “worst people in the world,” so will they condemn President Biden calling half the country “garbage?” Senate Republicans want to know.

“Shameless Senate Democrats have spent years attacking Trump supporters,” Senate Republicans wrote following Biden referring to Trump supporters as “garbage.” They used Arizona Senate hopeful Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) as an example, noting that he referred to Trump supporters as the “worst people in the world.”

“So will they condemn Joe Biden as he calls half the country ‘garbage’?” they asked on social media.

Gallego made his “worst people” remark during a 2016 interview. In other words, he has held this view for quite some time.

“I think Donald Trump ran a xenophobic campaign that drew out the worst people in the world that we are not going to appeal to and never will,” Gallego said at the time, also referring to Trump voters as “dumb.”

Senate Republicans provided a few other examples of the sheer vitriol as well.

“Do Jon Tester, Sherrod Brown, Bob Casey, Elissa Slotkin, Tammy Baldwin, Ruben Gallego, Jacky Rosen, and Colin Allred agree with Biden that Trump supporters are ‘garbage’?” they asked, noting that Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) once asserted that Trump’s support is rooted in “scared white voters.” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) accused some of Trump’s supporters of being racist, stating that “35 percent of Americans that support President Trump love President Trump, because he plays to the anger and fear and resentment and often to racism of not all but some of his supporters.” And Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) concluded that Trump supporters are essentially immoral.

“These Democrats have spent years attacking Donald Trump and his supporters as deplorable and racist, even calling them ‘the worst people in the world,'” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Spokesman Philip Letsou said in a statement.

“Now that they’re shamelessly pandering for support from Trump supporters, voters need to know if they will condemn Joe Biden’s disgusting remarks or fall in line yet again,” he added.

President Joe Biden’s “garbage” remark largely overshadowed Vice President Kamala Harris’s closing argument, which she delivered on the Washington, DC, Ellipse.

Biden later tried to backtrack, maintaining that he was only referring to the comedian Trump’s campaign had on stage at Madison Square Garden.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” he said.

“His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” Biden added.

Trump responded directly on social media shortly after midnight, delivering a powerful statement which included this: “You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People.”