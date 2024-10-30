Donald Trump Answers Biden: ‘You Can’t Lead America if You Don’t Love the American People’

“You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People,” former President Donald Trump responded in the uproar after President Joe Biden described millions of Republican supporters as “garbage.”

Trump tweeted his response shortly after midnight:

While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States. I am proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in American history. We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. It is my desire to be the President of all the people.

Biden’s “garbage” insult came as he and other Democrats were arguing that Trump’s alleged contempt for Latinos was revealed by a comedian at his rally in Madison Square Garden. The Associated Press reported Biden’s comments;

“Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Well, let me tell you something, I don’t, I don’t know the Puerto Rican that I know, the Puerto Rico where I’m fr — in my home state of Delaware. They’re good, decent honorable people,” he said.

The president then added: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

Trump’s description of Harris’ campaign as “a campaign of hate” comes after Harris, Biden, and many other Democrats smeared Trump and GOP voters as unAmerican, racists, fascists and Nazis.

For example, on October 28, Barack Obama said the Trump rally included “the most racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes.”

On October 23, CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Harris “Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?”

“Yes, I do. Yes, I do,” she replied.

In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton described Trump’s supporters as “irredeemables” and as a “basket of deplorables.”