Exclusive: Trump Taps RFK Jr. to ‘Reorganize the Public Health Agencies’

Former President Donald Trump has asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead a reorganization of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a new administration.

Kennedy spoke to Breitbart News on Wednesday afternoon, in taping an interview for Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM Patriot 125 this weekend.

Kennedy told Breitbart News:

President Trump has asked me to reorganize the public health agencies — the agencies that have portfolios that affect public health. So those would be the HHS agencies, and USDA as well. And to root out … the corruption, and the conflicts of interest; and to restore the traditions of gold-standard, empircally-based, evidence-based science and medicine, and to end the chronic disease epidemic. And he’s told me that he wants to see measurable results in the decline of chronic disease within two years. And I’ve promised him that we can to that.

Trump had not indicated whether Kennedy would have a specific Cabinet post, but the details were being worked out, Kennedy said.

Kennedy later elaborated Wednesday evevning in a NewsNation town hall with Chris Cuomo:

Kennedy has adapted Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan into “Make America Healthy Again” since endorsing Trump in August.

Kennedy ran an independent campaign after Democrats made it almost completely impossible for any primary challenger to compete against incumbent President Joe Biden, then sued to keep him off the ballot in several states.

After he backed Trump, Democrats tried to keep him on the ballot to dilute Trump’s vote. Kennedy succeeded in having his same removed from the ballot in some states, but appears on the ballot in others.

