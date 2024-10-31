How YAF Stopped the Biden Administration from Destroying Women’s Rights

The following content is sponsored by Young America’s Foundation (YAF).

In a monumental legal victory, Young America’s Foundation (YAF) has successfully fought back against the Biden administration’s radical rewrite of Title IX, halting the push to allow men into women’s spaces. With a preliminary injunction from federal court, YAF is protecting countless students from the left’s dangerous gender ideology and reaffirming the foundational principles of privacy, safety, and truth.

Protecting Women’s Spaces from Radical Gender Ideology

Title IX was originally passed to ensure women had equal opportunities in education. But under the Biden administration’s rewrite, Title IX’s protections were set to be undermined, with the definition of sex being changed to include “gender identity.” This means men could enter women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, and other private spaces simply by identifying as female, endangering both privacy and safety.

YAF recognized the threat posed by this radical rewrite and took swift legal action. The result? A federal court granted YAF and its members a preliminary injunction, stopping the Biden administration from implementing or enforcing these dangerous rules at any school attended by YAF’s student members.

Students who join YAF not only gain access to the largest conservative youth organization in the country, but they also gain protection from the Biden administration’s overreach—for themselves and the rest of their campus. If you or a student you know joins YAF today, they will help preserve sanity, privacy, and safety for students on campus.

WATCH: How Young America’s Foundation Supports Young Conservatives

The Fight for Free Speech and Privacy

The Biden rewrite of Title IX does more than just open women’s spaces to men; it also attacks the free speech rights of students who refuse to conform to the left’s gender ideology. Under the radical rewrite, students can be punished for using biological pronouns or expressing discomfort with men in women’s restrooms.

YAF’s legal victory ensures that students have the right to speak the truth without fear of punishment. By becoming a YAF member, students can stand strong against the left’s attempts to control speech and advance a dangerous ideological agenda.

How YAF’s Legal Victory Protects Students

YAF’s legal action has created an opt-in system, allowing students to exempt their schools from the radical rewrite of Title IX. By becoming a YAF member, students can ensure their school is added to the list covered by the injunction, protecting themselves and their peers from these dangerous changes.

Here’s how it works: When a student joins YAF, their school’s name is submitted to the district court, which notifies the Department of Education that it cannot enforce Biden’s rewrite at that school. This protection extends to students from middle school to graduate programs. By joining YAF, students gain legal protections that allow them to stand up against the Biden administration’s overreach and ensure their school follows the original intent of Title IX.

Join the Fight

This legal victory for YAF is just one example of how the organization is fighting back against the radical left’s agenda and protecting conservative values. But this fight is far from over. The Biden administration and its allies will continue to push dangerous policies that threaten students’ rights to privacy, safety, and free speech.

By becoming a YAF member, students can be a part of the movement that’s taking real action to defend conservative principles on campuses across the country. Membership is free, and the benefits are life-changing—not only for students but for the future of the country.

Encourage the student in your life to join YAF today and stand up for the values that matter. And if you want to support YAF in its ongoing fight, consider making a donation to help us continue defending students from the Biden administration’s radical agenda.