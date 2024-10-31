Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance responded to Mark Cuban’s statement on The View that Donald Trump is never around “strong, intelligent women.”

Vance provided his response to Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle in an interview that will air in full at noon EST on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125, the Patriot Channel.

In an excerpt released ahead of the full interview’s airing, Vance said:

Well, first ​of ​all, ​it’s ​insulting ​my ​wife, ​who’s ​a ​very ​strong ​and ​very ​intelligent ​woman ​and ​goes ​to ​nearly ​every ​one ​of ​my ​campaign ​events ​with ​me. ​And ​it’s ​insulting ​to Lara Trump, ​who’s ​done ​an ​incredible ​job ​as ​co ​chair ​of ​the ​RNC. ​It’s ​insulting ​to Melania [Trump], ​who ​has ​the ​number ​one ​New York Times ​best ​selling ​book ​right ​now.

Its insulting to everybody who thinks that our politics should be about public policy that makes peoples’ lives better instead of attacking your fellow citizens.

Whether it’s Mark Cuban or Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, why are these people so preoccupied with denigrating and insulting and condescending their fellow citizens? If you are pissed off that Kamala Harris opened the border, you have every right. If you’re frustrated that Kamala Harris’s policies have made it impossible for you to afford the price of a home, you have every right.

Why are they so preoccupied with censoring, silencing, and attacking their fellow citizens? I’ve never seen anything like it.

And the only opportunity really that we get to reject this, to tell Kamala Harris that we don’t accept it when her boss calls us garbage, is to get out there and vote for Donald J. Trump, and we’ve only got five days to do it.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.