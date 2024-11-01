Rattled Kamala Harris Turns on Nevada Rally Hecklers with Rambling Scold

A clearly flustered Vice President Kamala Harris turned on protesters who heckled her during a Nevada rally Thursday, resorting to another well-worn display of performative hyperbole to counter them.

“You know what? Let me say something about this,” Harris said amid protest uproar mid-speech at the Reno event attended by a crowd of some 6,000 supporters.

“We are here because we are fighting for a democracy,” the vice president declared. “Fighting for a democracy.

“And understand the difference here, understand the difference here, moving forward, moving forward, understand the difference here,” Harris continued as the heckler voices and their message was drowned out.

“What we are looking at is a difference in this election – let’s move forward and see where we are because on the issue, for example, freedom of choice …” the Democratic nominee continued as the heckling caused her to pause and lose track yet again.

“That’s OK. That’s alright. That’s OK,” Harris said as her supporters sought to drown the protest voices.

Hours earlier, during a speech in Phoenix, the Democratic nominee for president was interrupted multiple times by anti-Israel protesters, the New York Post reports.

“Hey guys, you know what? Here’s the thing …“ Harris said, addressing the demonstrators.

“Let’s talk for a moment about Gaza,” she continued. “We all want this war to end and to get the hostages out, and I will work on it full-time when I am elected president.”

As Breitbart News reported, Harris has made “word salads” in her speeches before, where she has mentioned “odd phrases and explanations for simple ideas.”

She has also resorted to the process in sit down addresses adding unintelligible mixtures of seemingly random words, phrases and observations.

In March 2022, during a speech in Louisiana, Harris marveled at the “significance of the passage of time.”

During a trip to Poland, Harris appeared to stumble over her words and stated she was standing in “the northern flank.”

“I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment,” Harris said at the time.

“What is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles around the NATO alliance.”