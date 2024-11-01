A manhunt is currently underway for an illegal alien MS-13 gang member accused of murder in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Baltimore County, Maryland.

Brayan Rodriguez, a 16-year-old illegal alien MS-13 gang member from Honduras, is on the run from police after allegedly murdering another 16-year-old at a Ramada hotel in Pikesville, Maryland, a suburb of Baltimore.

According to local media, Rodriguez and other teens were inside a hotel room at the Ramada when suddenly gunshots were heard. The teenager who was shot was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries.

“In Baltimore County, a manhunt is underway for 16-year-old Brayan Rodriguez. He’s wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Ramada hotel in Pikesville,” a local reporter wrote on X. “Several sources tell FOX45 he’s an alleged undocumented immigrant and MS13 gang member.”

Police believe Rodriguez first crossed the United States-Mexico border sometime in 2018, perhaps as a so-called “got-away” — that is, illegal aliens who successfully cross the border without being detected by Border Patrol agents.

Residents who know of Rodriguez’s whereabouts are asked to call 911, and those wishing to share information anonymously can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

