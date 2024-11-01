Former President Donald Trump is attracting massive crowds as the election barrels down and he travels coast to coast.

Trump has taken no days off, traveling across the country and sometimes holding multiple events a day.

“He’ll be in more states. On Thursday, he’s literally traveling all over the country, hitting every single battleground state — Pennsylvania, Georgia, again, he’ll be in North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin — all over the next seven days,” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily earlier this week.

“So it’s a busy schedule. We’ve been doing this now for 60 days straight,” she continued, “The president has not taken one day off, and he won’t be taking any time off between now and Election Day.”

And indeed, it has been a busy schedule, with Trump amassing massive crowds as he makes his way through the country. On Thursday, for example, Trump appeared alongside Tucker Carlson in the swing state of Arizona — a paid event — and it still attracted an absolutely monstrous crowd:

That is just a small example of the crowds Trump has generated. Notably, his rally in Madison Square Garden — the belly of the beast — on Sunday was sold out.

Videos across social media also show huge crowds in states like Georgia, blue New Mexico, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more.

Even the Trump bus is generating crowds, not to mention the massive crowd Trump drew after working at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania last month, as people lined the street in support.

And who could forget Trump’s triumphant return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where the first assassination attempt occurred in July. His campaign estimates that over 105,000 people attended that event last month alone.

After a day on the campaign trail in Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, Trump is headed to battleground Michigan on Friday, with the election now just four days away.