BUTLER, Pennsylvania — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign estimates more than 105,000 people attended Trump’s return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday — just a few months after the 45th president narrowly survived an assassination attempt.

More than 105,000 supporters attended Trump’s return rally in Butler, a campaign aide told Breitbart News.

Video footage of the October 5 event surfaced on social media, showcasing the massive crowd.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump supporters vying to get a spot close to the stage were seen camping out near the entrance to Saturday’s rally on Friday night.

When Breitbart News arrived back on scene at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, a long line of attendees made their way into the event.

As they made their way into the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds, Breitbart News spoke to rallygoers who praised Trump for his boldness in returning to the exact same site where he survived an assassination attempt after being struck in the ear with a bullet.

“As I was saying…” Trump declared once he took the podium, eliciting a roar of cheers from the massive crowd.

At this moment, the now-famous chart showing illegal border crossings that was displayed at the July 13 rally — which Trump credits, in part, for saving his life that day, as he turned his head to look at it the moment Crooks began firing, causing the wannabe presidential assassin to miss his shot — was displayed once again.

Trump’s return to Butler also served as a celebration of life for former Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore, who tragically lost his life on July 13, when shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks began firing bullets at the 45th president in what is now the first assassination attempt on Trump.

Trump also timed his speech at his October 5 return rally so that at 6:11 p.m. — the very minute shots rang out in Butler exactly twelve weeks ago — he could pause for a moment of silence for Compertore.

That moment was then followed by opera singer Christopher Macchio performing a rendition of composer Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” live on stage in honor of Compertore.

Rallygoers David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were severely injured during the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, where also honored at the 45th president’s return rally in Butler on Saturday.

The former president was joined by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who implored Trump supporters to vote, telling them, “This will be the last election” if they do not.

