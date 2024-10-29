Former President Donald Trump has been out straight, not taking a single day off, and he has no plans to do so, Trump campaign national spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, walking through his plans as the election stands just one week away.

Leavitt said Trump and his team got to Florida around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday after being in Georgia for a full day of campaigning following the Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

“Today, President Trump is off to more states. He’ll be in more states. On Thursday, he’s literally traveling all over the country, hitting every single battleground state — Pennsylvania, Georgia, again, he’ll be in North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin — all over the next seven days. So it’s a busy schedule. We’ve been doing this now for 60 days straight,” she said, adding, “The president has not taken one day off, and he won’t be taking any time off between now and Election Day.”

“We are laser focused on winning,” she said, previewing “rally after rally after rally” in states all across the country over the next week, with multiple rallies packed into single days.

Meanwhile, Harris will be delivering her final campaign pitch Tuesday on Washington, DC’s Ellipse. Leavitt predicted it will fall short.

“Kamala giving her closing remarks today at the place where she thinks is the most effective for her campaign — I think we would respectfully disagree with that. I think going to a small business that’s struggling or going to the southern border might be a better closing message, because that’s what people actually care about,” Leavitt said.

“But Kamala is out of touch. Her closing message is that President Trump is a fascist, which is obviously not true. It’s a lie. It’s dangerous rhetoric. It’s dividing the country. It’s dishonest. Kamala doesn’t even believe it. She just can’t run on policy. She can’t run on her record. She’s been a disaster,” she said, contrasting Harris’s plans with Trump’s, as he held a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday morning discussing the border crisis and real world consequences of the Biden-Harris open borders policies as countless Americans have lost loved ones to illegal immigrant criminals.

“He’ll be speaking to the press and countering Kamala Harris’s message before she gives it, and driving home the sharp contrast between Harris and her closing message and himself and his closing message, which is very simple: Kamala broke it. President Trump is going to fix it. She broke the border, broke our economy, broke our standing in the world. Only President Trump has the solutions,” Leavitt added.

