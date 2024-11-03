The Jewish Press, the largest independent Jewish-American newspaper with a powerful voice among Orthodox communities, has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president in the final days of the election campaign.

The outlet is calling a vote for him “as close to being a moral imperative as we can get,” while deeming his policies crucial for protecting Jewish interests against what it described as the Democrat Party’s “socialist state” vision under Vice President Kamala Harris, marked by “wokeism” and anti-Israel policies.

According to the paper’s editorial board, Trump’s impressive record solidifies his position as their top choice, particularly in contrast to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

“Our clear choice for president is Donald Trump,” the Press declared, noting the former president’s strong support of policies that align with Jewish interests, while framing him as a critical counter to Harris’s.

The Press urged readers to consider if they wished for another four years of open borders, “selective” criminal prosecutions of political opponents, “out-of-control” transgender policies, skyrocketing energy costs, rampant inflation, “economic wokeism,” cancel culture, reverse discrimination, equity over equality, rioting over ballots, appeasement of Iran, and disregard for law enforcement.

Harris, the paper argues, has endorsed every Biden administration decision, leading to “soaring” inflation, “social upheaval” from open borders, the “ravages of out-of-control transgenderism,” and the “wokeism” that has shifted businesses from innovators and wealth creators to enforcers of restrictive social agendas.

“Can there be any other answer than ‘no’ to the now familiar election time query; ‘Are you better off now than you were four years ago?’” the Press asked.

Referring to Harris’s support for conditioning U.S. military aid on Israeli policy changes as well as the notion that Israel is somehow guilty of “genocide” in Gaza, the Jewish Press editorial cautions to “be wary” of what she “likely has in mind for Israel” should she be elected president.

The editorial also warns that Democratic control of the presidency and Congress under Harris could lead to Supreme Court “packing,” the end of the Senate filibuster, and policies that could reshape America along socialist lines and an ushering in of a “socialist state.”

“Can anyone really believe that Democratic control of the presidency, Senate and House would not result in the ‘packing’ of the Supreme Court to dilute conservative votes, the end of the Senate’s filibuster and its protection against the tyranny of the majority, and a new, even more precipitous lurch towards the long-feared socialist state than heretofore?” the Press asked.

On the other hand, the paper argues, “we have before us the indelible record of former President Donald Trump!”

“So, a vote for him is as close to being a moral imperative as we can get,” the Press concluded.

The publication’s endorsement of Trump is part of its broader push across federal, state, and local races to support candidates with strong pro-Israel records and solid backing for Jewish communities, deeming it “crucial that Republicans retain control of the House and achieve a majority in the Senate.”

“It is astonishing to us how quickly the Democratic Party has veered to the extreme left and become very hostile towards Israel, with far too few exceptions to boot…,” the paper notes.

With a robust weekly print circulation and an online readership reaching a wide audience, The Jewish Press stands as one of the most influential voices in Jewish-American media, holding significant sway among Jewish and conservative voters across New York and beyond.