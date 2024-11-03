Monica Lewinsky Reveals Vote for Kamala Harris, Tim Walz: ‘Please Vote’

Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern who rose to fame after having an affair with former President Bill Clinton, revealed that she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a post on X, Lewinsky encouraged people to vote, noting that she had voted for Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Harris’s vice presidential running mate.

“PLEASE VOTE!” Lewinsky wrote in her post. “Preferably like I did for Harris/Walz.”

As Breitbart News’s Joshua Klein previously reported, in a piece written in Vanity Fair, Lewinsky offered “25 ways” for people to calm down during the election season. Included in the tips to de-stress were the recommendations to have “sex,” along with “costume planning,” games such as UNO and charades, writing “postcards to swing state voters,” listening to podcasts, and meditation, among others.

Klein noted that despite Lewinsky trying to “rebrand herself as a mental health advocate,” her name is still “associated” with the Clinton scandal:

Despite attempts to rebrand herself as a mental health advocate, Lewinsky’s name remains forever associated with one of the most infamous scandals in modern American history.

Many people took to social media to criticize her judgment in supporting Harris and in continuing to support the Democratic Party.

“I see her judgement has not improved,” Ezra Wyrick, the Director of Communications for Liberty Seeds wrote in a post.

“This only tells me one thing, you learned absolutely nothing,” another person wrote.

“Um… lady… I just… I can’t… I don’t even,” author and United States Army veteran Dave Chadwick wrote in a post.

“You’d think the Democrats would have left a bad taste in her mouth by now,” another person wrote in a post.

Clinton has previously revealed that he engaged in the affair with Lewinsky “to manage” his “anxieties.”

“It was awful what I did,” Clinton said in a four-part Hulu series. At the time of the affair, Bill Clinton denied having had an affair while under oath. He later admitted before a grand jury that he had an affair with Lewinsky and later faced an impeachment trial. The former president ended up being acquitted of impeachment.

As Breitbart News’s John Hayward previously reported, Clinton’s law license in Arkansas ended up being “suspended for five years,” and he received a $25,000 fine.