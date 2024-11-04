Biden/Harris Deliver More Migrants than Jobs in October

President Joe Biden’s border deputies invited four times more migrants in October than the number of extra jobs created by CEOs, according to data obtained by NewsNation.

Business groups created 12,000 additional jobs in September, amid an economic slowdown at the strike at Boeing. The 12,000 number was one-ninth of the 112,500 new jobs that were expected.

But Biden’s deputies also invited 49,840 more parole migrants to fly or bus into the U.S. for jobs during October. Those “parole migrants” are welcomed by the Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the ports of entry along the border.

An additional 56,580 migrants– including many women and children – crossed the border illegally and were registered by the Border Patrol. Some will be deported.

Biden’s deputies also welcomed at least 150,000 legal immigrants, foreign temporary workers, and refugees.

The more-migrants-than-jobs news prompted jeers from Americans who want more jobs and higher wages for Americans.

“More illegal aliens crossed our border last week than jobs added for all of October,” said a tweet from Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI). “That’s Kamalonomics,” he added, as he blamed Kamala Harris who dodged an oversight over over migration in March 2021.

The new migrants will inflate the nation’s consumer economy and create more jobs, say migration advocates.

The migrant workers will trim wages, raise profits, and so incentivize U..S. CEOs to create more jobs. The additional women and children migrants will act as consumers, creating more jobs and profits at retail stores, groceries, and schools, they argue.

All of the migrants will need shelter, either at taxpayer-funded progressive shelters or in apartments owned by landlords. The gusher of new migrant renters will push up rents and encourage investors to build more apartments, say migration advocates.

The migrants are poor — especially because their wages are low and their rents are high — so their arrival will also pump up the hiring of government aid workers, such as social workers and welfare approval officers, say advocates.

RELATED: 2,500 Migrants Depart Mexico in Caravan Bound for U.S. Ahead of Election Day

Associated Press/Raúl Salvador Mendoza

However, there is no evidence that the southern migrants will raise the productivity and earnings of ordinary American workers — unlike some university migrants who help Americans invent new technology and business ideas for the manufacturing economy.

Instead, ordinary Americans — and their families — will have to pay their taxes amid the inflation caused by the government’s welcome for migrants.

But if Biden was not welcoming the migrants, then U.S. employers would have to compete for workers — so raising wages — or invest in productivity-raising workplace machinery.

That machinery includes such as farm equipment, modern construction techniques, or automated production lines.

The productivity-boosting machinery is vital because allows national prosperity once ordinary American workers can get more work done each day. In turn, their extra work allows employers to pay decent wages to their wide variety of American employees, including unhealthy, slow, alienated, and dim Americans.

RELATED: Aurora Police Chief — We Have ‘Very Little’ Federal Help for Dealing with Migrants, That’s a ‘Disaster’

Also, the inflow of migrants ensures that employers can ignore the large population of at least 5 million working-age American men who have fallen out of the workforce.

Instead of finding, training, and paying those of the discarded American men — many of who are overweight, alienated, addicted, and lazy — the CEOs can now make more money by bussing more of Mayorkas’ healthy, indebted, compliant migrants into their low-tech workplaces.

Moreover, if Biden had not extracted migrants from poor countries — such as Venezuela or Ecuador — more U.S. workers would have been hired by CEOs to help trade with the people in poor countries.

The lopsided October numbers are a PR glitch for Biden and his deputies, such as his pro-migration border chief, Alejandroa Mayorkas.

They have been using their huge, 10-million inflow since 2021 to fill millions of jobs created by their gusher of government spending. The migrants are also valued because their low wages also suppress the wage-driven inflation that is normally created by massive government spending.

In September, Mayrokas — a Cuban immigrant — spoke at a public event in Texas where he championed his policy of importing more migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to Americans at higher wages:

We look to the north, with Canada. Canada takes a look at its market needs, and it says, “You know what? We need 700,000 foreign workers to address our labor needs domestically.” And, so, they build a visa system for that year to address the current market condition. And they say, “We’re going to bring in a million people.” And it’s market sensitive. We [in the United States] are dealing with numerical caps on labor-driven visas that were set in 1996. It’s 2024. The world has changed. It is remarkable how there can be [elite] agreement that [the visas system] is broken and not have an agreement on a solution. The country is suffering as a result of it.

Communities have “blossomed by reason of the infusion of individuals from another country,” Mayorkas said.