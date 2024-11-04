Sebastian Gorka: Surgical Strength—How President Trump Kept Us Safe and Can Prevent WWIII

The following is based on the opening speech delivered at Donald Trump’s rally in Milwaukee on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Greetings Team America! My name is Sebastian Gorka, and I’m a legal immigrant to the Greatest Nation in the World: America!

And I’m proud to be called “garbage” by Biden, Harris, and the rest of the Democrats.

But what I’m really proud of is working in the White House as Strategist to President Trump, the greatest and bravest leader America has had since the first Republican president, the Great Emancipator, Abraham Lincoln.

Why is he the greatest? Here’s a quick reminder for your undecided friends and relatives.

Because when he was the president, American’s could afford to pay for their groceries, pay the mortgage, and fill their car with gas without having to think twice whether they could afford to fill the tank to the top.

When we were in the White House, he unleashed the liquid gold under our feet, the lifeblood of our economy so massively that for the first time we exported the oil and gas we couldn’t use because we had so much of it; and as a result, everything was cheaper for all Americans.

When President Trump was Commander-in-Chief, we were a nation with borders, our military wasn’t infected with Drag Queen recruitment officers, our allies felt safe, and our enemies were afraid of us. Just ask the people of Israel as they fight a war for survival that never would have happened if President Trump were sat behind the Resolute Desk.

And most shocking of all, during the Trump years, beautiful 12-year old girls like Jocelyn Nungaray weren’t being raped by Venezuelan illegals paroled into America by Kamala Harris.

If you vote for four more years of Kamala, the America we love, the republic your children deserve, will no longer exist. And we will likely see the initiation of World War III in the Middle East.

For four years under my former boss, we had no new wars. Russia didn’t invade her neighbors, China wasn’t harassing our ships and aircraft in international waters and airspace, and women and children weren’t being slaughtered in Israel in the greatest loss of Jewish life since the end of World War II.

We simply can’t survive a Kamala Harris White House, a woman who’s proud she was “the last person in the room” when Biden decided to surrender Afghanistan resulting in the murder of 13 of our warfighters and the abandonment of billions in U.S. weapons to the people who harbored Osama bin Laden.

It seems so very long ago. But it wasn’t. Just a scant four years ago Americans were safe. And, moreover, the world was geopolitically stable.

In that time, we have gone from peace to anarchy. How? Because the Harris-Biden regime jettisoned President Donald Trump’s policy of “Surgical Strength,” which is the label I use for his judicious use of America’s overwhelming might only when strategically and geopolitically necessary, a label I have presented to President Trump as the best description of his stance and which he agrees is an apt description.

Surgical Strength worked because it didn’t start with the assertion that American leadership is the problem as is the case with the current administration. Nor was it informed by the interventionist idiocy of the neoconservatives, a la the George W. Bush White House.

What is Surgical Strength? Let us wind the clock back.

First, keeping his campaign pledge, President Trump refused to engage America in any new “stupid wars.” Instead he drew down our overseas military presence and insisted our allies do more to shoulder the burden of their own defense, especially our very wealthy allies in NATO and our even richer partners in Asia.

At the same time, with his understanding gleaned from half a century as a titan of international business, he knew that the interconnectedness of the 21st century world negates the logic of isolationism. As a result, he used force when necessary, and he used it incredibly decisively, like a surgeon.

How did this Surgical Strength actually work, and how did it make us all safe? Let me illustrate with key moments from his presidency.

When we informed the president that the murderous regime of Bassar al Assad was preparing to again use chemical weapons against unarmed civilians, he acted decisively. The president wasn’t interested in invading Syria or effecting some idealistic an improbable “regime change” in Damascus. Instead, he ordered the Pentagon to obliterate the Syrian airbase preparing the chemical weapon attack. And we did, turning it to smoldering rubble with more than 50 cruise missiles. It just so happened that he did this while the dictator of Communist China was eating chocolate cake at a state dinner at Mar-a-Lago, sending a message to all dictators tempted to use such heinous means that we don’t talk about red-lines, we act.

Then there’s Iran and the case of the deadliest terrorist in the world, Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Ostensibly head of the Quds Force branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Soleimani was in fact the second most powerful man in the Islamic theocratic state of Iran, behind only the Ayatollah.

When our intelligence briefers informed President Trump that Major General Soleimani was traveling to Iraq in preparation for a series of terror attacks across the region that would target more than 600 of our troops, the Commander-in-Chief again took decisive action, instantly.

On January 3, 2020, one of our MQ-9 Reaper drones launched its payload soon after the Iranian mass-murderer climbed into his convoy at Baghdad airport. The strike was so surgical and complete, that Soleimani had to be identified by the unique ring he always wore since there was nothing else recognizable left of him.

The policy of Surgical Strength was not reserved solely for malefactors from the Middle East. Anti-status quo actors like Vladimir Putin were also sent a message by President Trump to behave themselves lest they to attract the increased ire of the American president.

And it’s not just about the Middle East. Surgical Strength also works against authoritarian regimes in Eastern Europe. When America is led by those who think America is the problem, bad guys take action. When Obama had his feet up on the Resolute Desk, former KGB colonel Putin took Crimea. When Biden was napping on the beach, Russian invaded her neighbor again. When we were in the White House, Vlad behaved himself. Why? Surgical Strength.

When we informed the president that hundreds of Russian troops disguised at Wagner Group mercenaries were destabilizing the Middle East, President Trump didn’t invade the country they were terrorizing, he wasn’t interested in some fool’s errand of neocon “regime change.” Instead, he ordered the Secretary of Defense to unleash the dogs of war and have the greatest special operations forces in the world kill them all. Five hours later, at the end of the Battle of Khasham, the Russians had been turned into red mist, in a Surgical Strike the likes of which no president has ever authorized, not even the great Ronald Reagan.

The enemies of America were clear that this man loves the nation he leads, and when he speaks of retribution, he means it. How do they know this? Because he has amply demonstrated that when necessary, he will kill hundreds of Russian soldiers, flatten a chemical weapons facility, or drone the most dangerous terrorist in the world with deadly precision.

We were safe once. We can be safe again if President Trump and his approach of Surgical Strength are back in the White House. If we are led by a Commander-in-Chief feared by our enemies and a friend to our friends like Israel.

Kamala broke America and has brought the world to the brink of Armageddon in Europe and the Middle East.

Only President Trump can fix American again. Only President Trump can prevent World War III.

Vote for a president who is truly fearless yet wants no new wars, a man who quite literally took a bullet for you.