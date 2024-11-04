Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) attempted to court male voters by encouraging them to “think about the women” in their lives whom they love and how their “lives are at stake.”

During a rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday, Walz, the vice presidential running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke about abortion and how the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the issue back to the hands of the state lawmakers and the people.

Walz added that “when Congress” passes a bill “to restore reproductive freedom,” Harris would “sign it into law.”

“You could probably tell from these rallies all across the country tonight, this team is running like everything’s on the line because everything’s on the line,” Walz told the crowd. “But, I want to take tonight to talk about one issue in particular that really underlines the stakes in this election. So, let me speak to the guys in the crowd tonight. I want you to think about the women in your life that you love — their lives are at stake in this election.”

Walz added that former President Donald Trump had “appointed” the Supreme Court justices who were responsible for the landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade, adding that “he brags about it.”

“He is glad that those women you’re thinking about and you love have fewer rights than their mothers and their grandmothers,” Walz added. “More than 20 states across this country now have Trump abortion bans, but don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it, Trump said to all the women here; he’ll be your protector.”

Walz’s words come as other Democrats such as President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have claimed that if Trump is elected, there would be a national ban on abortion.

In June, Biden claimed that “a vote for Trump is a vote for a national abortion ban.”

Trump previously announced his stance on abortion in April in a video on Truth Social, stating that it was an issue that was about “the will of the people” and should be up to the states to “determine by vote or legislation”:

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decided, must be the law of the land,” Trump said.

Trump added in his video that each state would pass “different” types of legislation regarding the “number of weeks” before abortion was prohibited:

Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases, your religion or your faith.

At the beginning of October, Trump wrote in a post on X that he “would not support a federal abortion ban.”