Donald Trump Projected to Win Indiana

Former President Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the Hoosier State, according to projections.

CNN called the election in favor of Trump over Harris, giving the state’s 11 electoral votes to the former president.

Indiana is one of the first states in the nation to have its polls close, as Indiana and Kentucky are in split time zones, with the earliest results often appearing in the 6:00 P.M. Eastern hour.

The Hoosier State is a reliably Republican state; the state has voted for the Republican presidential candidate every election in modern memory except for 2008, when it voted for Barack Obama.

Other major elections to follow include the race for Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-IN) bid for governor, and Rep. Jim Banks’s (R-IN) bid for Senate.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3