Election Night Livewire *** America Decides: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

Americans are voting everywhere coast to coast on Tuesday deciding who the nation’s next Commander-in-Chief will be, former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

This whirlwind election, where the former president, a Republican, seeks to return to the office he left four years ago faces off against a vice president who supplanted her party’s president as the Democrat nominee without a primary after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race this summer, comes to a close finally.

The seven major battleground states everyone is watching are North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. To win the White House, a candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes. This photo-finish presidential race is and has been for weeks described by all sides and observers as “close” and “down to the wire.” Who Americans elect as their president will have major implications for the nation and every major issue facing the country, as well as for the world as a whole.

In addition to the presidency, the majorities in both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House are on the line. Republicans see a clear pathway to the Senate majority, but Democrats see a clear pathway to a House majority. Which party controls either or both could go a very long way to either jumpstarting the agenda of who wins the White House, or tying the hands of the next president, who will be sworn in on January 20, 2025, at the inauguration.

Follow along here on Breitbart News for live breaking news, analysis, and results as they stream in from all around the country.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. ET:

The Washington Times is reporting that Joe Biden will skip Kamala Harris’s election night party.

UPDATE 6:27 p.m. ET:

The Harris campaign is seemingly grasping at straws here:

Meanwhile, CNN is reporting it found lots of silent Trump voters in Virginia:

If Trump is competitive in Virginia, this could be a very bad night for Democrats.

UPDATE 6:26 p.m. ET:

CNN has called Indiana and Kentucky for Trump. The fact the calls came so early is incredible for him.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m. ET:

Some concerns are emerging with turnout among Democrat-heavy cities in key battleground states:

UPDATE 6:05 p.m. ET:

Trump’s favorability across racial lines is as such per exit polling:

For whatever it’s worth, a lot of confidence at Trump HQ right now:

And CNN is panicking:

UPDATE 6:00 p.m. ET:

Polls are now closed in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. First results are expected soon.

UPDATE 5:57 p.m. ET:

More signs of possible problems for Harris:

Trump is actually holding his own on abortion:

UPDATE 5:52 p.m. ET:

Less than 10 minutes until the first polls close in parts of Indiana and Kentucky–and exit polls are beginning to stream out showing where voters are on major issues. The general picture is strong for Trump and weak for Harris.

But it is somewhat mixed across the networks.

What’s more, early signs for Harris facing issues in Michigan:

When the first polls close, the reuslts should start coming soon.