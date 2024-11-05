A majority of Americans listed democracy and the economy as top issues in the presidential election, according to an exit poll from NBC News.

The poll found that 35 percent of voters said democracy was a top issue, while 31 percent said the economy was a top issue.

Fourteen percent of voters expressed that the economy was a top issue, while 11 percent expressed that immigration was a top issue.

NBC News noted that “a majority of Harris voters prioritized the state of democracy,” while “abortion was the second-most important” issue among Vice President Kamala Harris’s voters.

Half of former President Donald Trump’s voters expressed that the economy was the “most important issue” to them, while 20 percent said immigration was a top issue, 12 percent said democracy was a key issue, and six percent said abortion was a key issue, according to the exit poll.

The exit poll from NBC News also found that President Joe Biden received a 41 percent approval rating, while 59 percent disapproved of Biden’s job performance.

NBC News noted that the “mood of the country is pessimistic,” with roughly “three-quarters of voters” across the country feeling negative about how things are currently going in the United States.