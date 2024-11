Republican Kelly Ayotte is the projected winner in the New Hampshire governor race against Democrat Joyce Craig.

Fox News called the race for Ayotte early on Tuesday night with roughly 39 percent of the vote counted. As of this writing, Ayotte holds the lead over Craig 50.13 percent versus 47.86 percent – 157,017 to 149,929.

While Kelly Ayotte is expected to win her statewide race, the presidential race has not yet been called.