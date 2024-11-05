Republican Rick Scott Wins Senate Race in Florida

Incumbent Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), also chair of the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), defeated his Democrat challenger, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), in the Senate race in the Sunshine State.

Several outlets called the race for the incumbent Republican shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

This is a crucial win for Republicans, who need Scott to retain his seat in hopes of picking up more and taking over the Senate. It coincides with Republicans seeing one Senate pickup with Gov. Jim Justice’s victory in West Virginia.

It also coincides with former President Donald Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the Sunshine State, securing another 30 electoral votes as he aims for the magic 270.

According to AP figures, with 86 percent of the vote in, Scott led with 55.3 percent of the vote — 12.2 percent higher than Mucarsel-Powell.

This also coincides with Republicans successfully flipping traditionally blue Miami-Dade red in a presidential election — the first time in over 30 years.