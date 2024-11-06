Incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is projected to keep her Senate seat, defeating Republican challenger Eric Hovde.

The race was very close, but on Wednesday, NBC News formally called the race for Baldwin. With 99 percent of the votes in, NBC’s results showed Baldwin with 49.4 percent of the vote and Hovde closely behind with 48.5 percent of the vote — a difference of less than 28,000 votes.

Speaking to Breitbart New Daily just weeks ago, Hovde said that Democrats were in “complete panic mode” in the state and slammed Baldwin’s “progressive, progressive left” record, including her use of taxpayer money to fund a transgender clinic “that does this on children, and they don’t even notify parents here in the Madison area.”

“She’s the one of the senators pushing this whole thing by the Department of Education to force a change in Title IX to allow guys to play in girls sports and guys to go into girls bathrooms and locker rooms. She is way out there,” he said, blasting the Democrat for attempting to create what he described as a “Trump-Baldwin voter.”

“For a while, there was a group of people that were supporting Trump and going to vote for her, because they didn’t understand how radical — because she runs back in the northern middle part of our state as this moderate person, and she’s anything but,” Hovde warned.

This defeat for Republicans comes despite Trump securing a victory in Wisconsin at the top of the ticket.

Regardless, Republicans have taken control of the Senate again, with wins like Republican and Trump-backed Bernie Moreno ousting Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in the Buckeye State.