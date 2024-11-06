Vice President Kamala Harris took not-so-subtle jabs at President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon in her belated concession speech.

Harris mentioned Trump by name only once in a speech in which she leaned heavily on many of the themes of her failed campaign but took no responsibility for her historic loss.

“Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory,” she said three minutes into her speech. “I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”

Throughout the campaign, Harris and her surrogates routinely mischaracterized Trump’s peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden in 2020.

Harris then praised her concession, planting her flag on the moral high ground.

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” she said. “That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it.”

Harris previously slammed Trump as a “petty tyrant” on the campaign trail.

She continued, “At the same time in our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party, but to the Constitution of the United States, and loyalty to our conscience and to our God.”

Harris relayed generic campaign platitudes about the country’s bright future while making clear she did not expect much brightness in Trump’s presidency.

“People feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case,” she said.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.