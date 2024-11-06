President-Elect Donald Trump Projected to Win Nevada

President-Elect Donald Trump won Nevada in the 2024 presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Decision Desk HQ called Nevada for Trump early Wednesday morning, giving the Republican six electoral votes and putting Trump at 286 electoral votes, well over the 270 needed to secure a return to the White House.

According to the New York Times, with over 80 percent reporting, Trump was ahead by 52 percent of the vote, with Harris trailing at 49 percent.

Jon Ralston, editor of the Nevada Independent, conceded Trump’s win, posting, “It’s over for Harris in NV.”

“What Trump did was remarkable and I couldn’t have (didn’t) predicted [sic] it: He played her to a draw in Clark w/900K votes counted,” he posted, but added, “These indies are not who we thought they were.”

However, by even noon local time, Republicans had taken a lead in early voting and in-person voting by nearly 50,000.

Nevada was called for Trump after some networks, including Fox News, called the election for Trump, and after Trump delivered his victory speech.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.