How Trump Did It: Breitbart News Torches the Left in First Episodes of ‘The Alex Marlow Show’

America is in a “realignment” that extends the anti-establishment, anti-globalist movement President-Elect Donald Trump began in the 2016 election, Alex Marlow said on the first episode of his new podcast The Alex Marlow Show, adding that Trump’s victory on Tuesday handed him the “biggest mandate we’ve ever seen” for him.

The brand new daily news show, hosted by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a partnership with Salem Media Group’s Salem Podcast Network, which is one of the nation’s leading podcast networks, boasting 17 million average downloads per month.

The first episode of “The Alex Marlow Show” launched late Wednesday with an episode titled “How Trump Did It: Marlow Explains The Biggest Political Comeback of All Time.”

Episode one (see the video above) is a break down of how Trump won — with historical context supplied by Marlow, drawing on over a decade of experience as a Breitbart editor.

In the second episode of the show, titled “Now Everyone’s Racist (and Sexist!) Democrats Melt Down as Reality Kicks In,” Marlow gives what he describes as a “dunkathon” on Kamala Harris and other Democrats (featuring ample footage of media hysteria).

In the first episode, Marlow, whose podcast debuted the day after the historic 2024 presidential election, walked through what led to Trump’s historic victory, noting that he knew Trump was going to win, even though that would have been “unthinkable” not too long ago, citing January 6 and the subsequent kangaroo court lawfare waged against Trump.

“It was very hard to picture. He got shot in the freaking head. That did happen. It’s hard to picture that he was going to win, and he was going to cake walk to it. … He was going to dominate and blow out. But sooner or later, it started to become clear to me that this is what was going to happen, that this is what was going to happen because of a slate of things,” Marlow said, explaining that Trump had so many advantages at his fingertips that he was “exploiting effectively.”

“I think the most important place to start right now is just how we got here. And it’ll take more than one show to break all this down, but what we saw last night was an electoral landslide. Donald Trump will probably surpass 300 electoral votes, perhaps even the 306 he got in 2016, and he’s going to win the popular vote for the first time,” he said, explaining that Trump improved in “every single county in the United States.”

“As of now and again, there’s still some votes trickling in, particularly California … but he’s improved in virtually every major demographic. There’s probably one or two that we’ll see that won’t be exactly perfect … [But in] just about every demographic he did better than he did in 2020,” Marlow said, also noting that there were big wins down ticket as well with Republicans regaining control of the U.S. Senate.

“Overall, we saw a landslide. We saw a big shift. We saw a sea change, and we’re going to see that who Donald Trump beat, I think, is so important, all of these groups of people that stood against him — the globalists, the Democrats, the lawfare crowd, the fake news, the fake polls, the assassins.”

“And they failed. It’s glorious,” Marlow said.

“Trump beat them all. We beat them all. And that’s the amazing thing. At Breitbart, we’re so famous for spotting things ahead of the curve,” he said, using immigration as an example, as establishment, America last immigration policy was effectively empowering the cartels and importing “undocumented Democrats.”

Marlow spoke of Trump’s personality and self-deprecating humor, as well as his ability to be unfazed by attacks — something that Americans see as inspiring.

“Trump coming out, and he’s so quick on his feet,” Marlow said. “He’s self-deprecating, but he’s just unfazed. He’s unfazed by the attacks, and that’s something that Andrew Breitbart — one of his main lessons is that you can’t be fazed by attacks. When you’re taking flak, you’re over the target. You have to embrace the hatred. Andrew absorbed so much hatred, so the rest of us didn’t have to, and this is something that Trump is the best at of all time. I’ve never seen anyone like this, and I’ve been witness to a lot of it.”

“But nothing compares with what Trump’s gone through. Nothing, and it just makes him stronger, and that inspires people,” he added.

Trump, he continued, was the first to recognize that “the establishment embodied by the Clintons, the Republican establishment, as represented by Paul Ryan and others who were feckless … had no ability to stop the Democrats from their march through our institutions.”

“Trump was the guy who saw all that first, and that is what we could be witnessing, a revival of that today. This is his biggest mandate we’ve ever seen,” Marlow said, adding that Vice President Kamala Harris was installed by the same machine that Trump originally recognized.

“She was installed by a machine, a Democrat machine, the machine that we all fear. This is the engine that keeps Washington running, and it makes it work so ineffectually and so expensively, and she’s been the anointed candidate of that group of people,” he said.

“This needs to be just the beginning. America is in complete realignment right now. These values that we’ve had at Breitbart from the start, they’re ascendant, and it’s a thrill. It truly is. And the movement’s so much bigger than us,” Marlow continued.

“People understanding the trajectory this country’s on. We are taking our country back. We’ve got the right vessel at the top — Donald Trump — to do it, and there’s only good things ahead,” Marlow added, noting that these are going to be the themes of his show.

