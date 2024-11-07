Oakland Voters Poised to Recall Left-wing Mayor Sheng Thao

Voters in Oakland, California, are poised to recall left-wing Mayor Sheng Thao, who has faced criticisms for her radical policies and is implicated in a federal corruption probe.

Oakland voters already appear to have recalled District Attorney Pamela Price, who had been backed by left-wing billionaire Democratic Party donor George Soros.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Preliminary returns showed 65% of voters supporting Thao’s recall while 35% opposed it. The percentages are nearly identical for and against recalling Price. If both Thao and Price are recalled, they would be the first mayor and district attorney in city and county history to be removed from office before their terms end. Both were elected in 2022. … In Thao’s case, the city could see multiple mayors in the span of a year. Thao would have to leave office immediately once the election results were certified and the office declared vacant by the City Council, according to the city charter. The registrar must certify the results within 30 days of the election, which would be Dec. 5. The City Council would then declare the office vacant at its next meeting on Dec. 17.