Another Soros Prosecutor Gone as Oakland Recalls Alameda D.A. Pamela Price

Voters in Alameda County, which includes the city of Oakland, have recalled District Attorney Pamela Price, a George Soros-backed prosecutor who adopted “criminal justice reform” policies unpopular even with left-wing residents.

The San Jose Mercury News reported:

The recall targeting Alameda County’s top prosecutor resulted in success Tuesday night, potentially striking a blow to progressivism in the criminal justice system across in one of California’s bluest enclaves. In unofficial final results posted by Alameda County early Wednesday, District Attorney Pamela Price became the first elected district attorney to be recalled from office in the county’s history. Voters voiced support for removing her from office less than two years into her first, six-year term, though final results could take days to be finalized as city and county election officials continue to count ballots cast on Election Day. … In voting, 64.8% of the electorate voted to recall Price, while 35.2% voted to keep her on board.

Price was one of scores of radical left-wing prosecutors funded by Soros in recent years, many of whom arose during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crime became so bad in Oakland, which adopted “defund the police” policies, that Price’s own laptop was stolen from her car. In addition, Price was accused of nepotism after hiring her boyfriend despite concerns about his record.

Her counterpart in Los Angeles County, George Gascón, lost reelection by wide margins Tuesday. San Francisco voters also recalled radial District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June 2022, the first signs of a backlash in the state.

Statewide, California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 36, which reversed many of the most problematic “reforms” of Proposition 47 of 2014, which is widely blamed for boosting crime, especially retail theft and looting.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.