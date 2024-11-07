Trump Flips the Once Reliably-Blue Rio Grande Valley in Texas to Red

President-Elect Donald Trump flipped the once reliably-blue Rio Grande Valley in Texas over to red in his victory against Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

“In a historically drastic political shift, Trump won all the Valley counties, each of which had gone for O’Rourke by low-to-mid double digits two years prior (in a generally bad year for Texas Dems) and for Clinton by between 33 and 60 points in 2016,” noted the Texas Observer.

Trump beat Kamala Harris by three points in Hidalgo County, which went to Hillary Clinton by 40-points in in 2016 and to Biden by just 17-points.

In the nearby Cameron County, Trump won by six points, which went to Clinton by 33 in 2016 and to Biden by 13 in 2020

“In the rural areas, Trump won Starr by 16—breaking a Democratic win streak tracing back to the late 19th century—and Willacy by 3 in equally shocking reversals from prior elections,” noted the Texas Observer.

The president-elect also won Hispanic votes by new margins, improving his gains in both 2016 and 2020 mostly due to his economic views.

“Latino voters took a big right turn in an election dominated by voter outrage over the high cost of food and housing, helping Donald Trump secure a second term in the White House,” noted NBC News.

“Vice President Kamala Harris finished with a slim majority of support from Hispanic voters, at 53%, while Trump vacuumed up about 45% of the vote, a 13-point increase from 2020 and a record high for a Republican presidential nominee, according to NBC News exit polls,” it added.

