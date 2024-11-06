JD Vance: Nation Witnessed the ‘Greatest Political Comeback in the History of the United States’

America just witnessed the “greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), now Vice President-elect, said early Wednesday morning during former President and President-Elect Donald Trump’s victory speech.

Trump, flanked by friends and family, said during his remarks he wanted to be the first to congratulate Vance, who he then invited to say a few remarks to the enthusiastic crowd.

“Well, Mr. President, I appreciate you allowing me to join you on this incredible journey,” Vance began as the crowd shouted “JD.”

“I thank you for the trust that you placed in me, and I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” he exclaimed.

“And under President Trump’s leadership, we’re never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children, and after the greatest political comeback in American history, we’re going to leave the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump’s leadership,” Vance added.

Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris has opted to ignore her supporters, refusing to give any sort of speech tonight. Rather, Cedric Richmond, Harris’s campaign co-chair, took the stage at Harris’s rally and confirmed Harris would not appear to the public but address the nation during the day Wednesday.

“This is massive that Harris is essentially pulling a Hillary Clinton and not coming out in public,” Breitbart News reported.

