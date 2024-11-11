President-Elect Donald Trump was roundly praised for nominating House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for U.N. Ambassador.

Trump’s nomination reflects his vow to elevate stalwart America First Republicans into positions of power in his second administration. During his first administration, there was a lack of cohesion behind Trump’s agenda.

Stefanik rose to prominence in 2021 after replacing Liz Cheney as conference chair. She then played a pivotal part in the successful Republican effort to retake control of the House during the 2022 midterms. In 2023, the New York Congresswoman became the leading Republican focused on rooting out antisemitism on college campuses after Hamas attacked Israel.

“House Republican #4 leader @EliseStefanik is by far the best choice to serve as President Trump’s UN ambassador,” attorney Mike Davis posted on X. “She will bring much-needed reforms to a badly damaged institution.”

“Elise has been a strong voice for our allies abroad and especially Israel. I know she will champion President Trump’s policies and represent America well on the global stage,” Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served in Trump’s first administration, said.

Andrew Giuliani said, “Stefanik will be a tremendous UN Ambassador for President Trump. PEACE through STRENGTH!”

Garrett Ventry, a Republican strategist, praised Stefanik for accomplishing tremendous feats throughout her career. “Incredible to think a kid from Upstate NY could become the youngest woman elected to Congress, most powerful woman in the House, and then get tapped for UN Ambassador,” he posted on X:

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley also praised Trump’s appointment: “An outstanding pick by President Trump. @EliseStefanik will be a brilliant ambassador to the UN and help make America strong on the world stage again!”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire said he is “[s]till not tired of the winning.”

“Excellent! The wins just keep on coming!” The popular Libs of TikTok X account posted on X:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.