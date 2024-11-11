Vice President-elect Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) — the first Marine veteran to become vice president — wished fellow veterans a happy Veterans Day in an X post on Monday.

Vance posted:

Thank you to all the veterans out there for putting on this country’s uniform. In a country blessed with incredible natural resources, perhaps the most valuable resource we have is that millions of people are willing to serve in uniform. We are grateful to you!

Vance will be the first Marine in the vice-presidential role and the second enlisted veteran to serve as vice president after Al Gore.

He will also be the first post-9/11 veteran to serve as vice president.

Vance served as an enlisted combat correspondent from 2003 to 2007 and deployed to Iraq from 2005 to 2006.

He was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

On Sunday, Vance wished his fellow Marines Happy Birthday. It was the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday anniversary.

Vance wrote in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, “The Marine Corps demanded that I think strategically about these decisions, and then it taught me how to do so.”

“When I joined the Marine Corps, I did so in part because I wasn’t ready for adulthood. I didn’t know how to balance a checkbook, much less how to complete the financial aid forms for college. Now I knew exactly what I wanted out of my life and how to get there,” he wrote.

The vice president-elect has been wildly popular among veterans, who hailed him as the leader of the “E-4 mafia” — a reference to the E-4 rank, although Vance was ultimately promoted to E-5 before he left.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.