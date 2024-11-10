Vice President-elect JD Vance — who is the first Marine to become vice president — on Sunday wished his fellow devil dogs Happy 249th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

“Happy Birthday to my fellow Marines! 249 years and counting!” he posted on X.

Vance, 40, served as an enlisted combat correspondent in the Marine Corps from 2003 t0 2007. He left the Corps as an E-5.

He deployed to Iraq for six months, and was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism, and the National Defense Service Medal.

According to Military.com, the last enlisted vice president was Al Gore, who served in the Army.

Vance wrote in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, “The Marine Corps demanded that I think strategically about these decisions, and then it taught me how to do so.”

“When I joined the Marine Corps, I did so in part because I wasn’t ready for adulthood. I didn’t know how to balance a checkbook, much less how to complete the financial aid forms for college. Now I knew exactly what I wanted out of my life and how to get there,” he wrote.

