Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) weighed in on reports that suggest President-elect Donald Trump will choose Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to be his administration’s secretary of state.

“Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own. That being said, my colleague @SenMarcoRubio is a strong choice and I look forward to voting for his confirmation,” Fetterman wrote in a social media post on Tuesday:

The New York Times recently reported that Trump is considering tapping Rubio for the position.

Breitbart News reported there has not yet been a formal announcement from Trump or his transition team, adding:

Rubio is known as a China and Iran hawk since serving in the U.S. Senate beginning in 2010. He serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee, and as a co-chairman of the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China. He is also a staunch supporter of Israel. He was also under consideration as a running mate for Trump before the then-former president chose Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

Several reports have also said Trump has chosen Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) to run the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“The pick would complement Trump’s selection of immigration hawks Stephen Miller and Tom Homan for White House oversight jobs,” an article reads. “They are expected to enforce his pro-American priorities on senior civil servants in many agencies, such as the Department of State.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who is one of three candidates for Senate Republican Leader, told Breitbart News he will deliver on Trump’s agenda.

“I believe in the Trump agenda. He has a mandate. We need a way to make sure what he started happens,” he said.

Trump won the 2024 presidential election on November 5 after battling his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris (D), Breitbart News reported on Election Day.

The outlet noted he is “the first person to win back the Oval Office after losing a reelection bid since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1892.”