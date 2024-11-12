Report: President-Elect Donald Trump Considering Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

President-elect Donald Trump is considering tapping Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as secretary of state, according to the New York Times. There has been no formal announcement from Trump or his transition team.

Rubio is known as a China and Iran hawk since serving in the U.S. Senate beginning in 2010. He serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee, and as a co-chairman of the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China. He is also a staunch supporter of Israel.

He was also under consideration as a running mate for Trump, before the then-former president chose Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

Rubio ran against Trump in the Republican 2016 presidential primary, where they traded barbs, but he has since become a foreign policy adviser, helping Trump prepare for his debate against President Joe Biden.

On Ukraine, Rubio has expressed support for bringing the Ukraine-Russia War “to a conclusion.”

Rubio helped persuade Trump to adopt a harsh sanctions policy against Venezuela, according to the Times.

Rubio is the second Floridian appointed to Trump’s national security team, as he begins fleshing it out.

On Monday, Trump tapped former Army Green Beret and retired colonel Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) as national security adviser. Apart from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a staunch Trump ally, Waltz was among the first of the Florida congressional delegation to express support for Trump versus Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), leading others to do the same.

