The Pentagon is in “absolute disarray” with “generals scrambling” due to the incoming Trump administration’s plans to fire woke senior military leaders who prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over combat readiness, according to sources.

One source compared it to a hornet’s nest being kicked over and that “DEI pages are starting to disappear off the main websites.”

“They’re being archived as we speak. They are full-bore focused on cleaning up anything DEI-related,” the source said.

Another source said people are trying to find out if they are on the list to be cut. “They are in panic mode,” the source said.

The scramble to hide evidence comes as President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has begun gathering names of senior officers who pushed DEI.

One source familiar with the plan told Breitbart News that an executive order has been drafted to create a panel to recommend those senior officers for elimination and that the EO is “definitely” going to Trump’s desk.

“This is for real. This [EO] has made the cut,” the source said, adding that it is possible that it is still being revised and consulted with incoming leaders at the Pentagon.

Indeed, a member of the Trump transition team has already begun reaching out to troop advocates for names, including Army whistleblower retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Pete “Doc” Chambers. Chambers served for 39 years in the Army and retired after he was told not to give his troops informed consent for the COVID vaccine.

Also working on gathering names is another Army whistleblower, retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Samuel Shoemate, who was investigated by woke officers for running a whistleblower website and his advocacy for troops who did not want the COVID vaccine, as previously exclusively reported by Breitbart News.

Sources said, however, the EO is focused on DEI — not COVID — and that its purpose is to “reorient the U.S. military away from the woke ideology and priorities that has been foisted upon it” as far back as the Obama administration.

“The purpose of the EO is to restore the military leadership focus on keeping the country safe and when necessary, fighting the country’s wars…not these extraneous factors [such as] “white rage” and gender identity…just this full range of of left-wing woke priorities that have impacted recruitment in the military and retention in the military and a person’s prospects of promotion in the military” the source familiar with the plan said.

The source said the people who worked on the EO have “stellar military policy credentials” both on the policy and legal side. “It was people who know what they’re talking about.”

Shoemate, who is soliciting names of senior military officers from his vast network of service members and veterans, said in a phone interview with Breitbart News, “They are interested full speed on DEI.”

“They want to lop off the head of the Marxist snake. And so that’s the primary criteria that I’m trying to focus on,” he said.

Shoemate said he is differentiating between officers who have promoted DEI to the detriment of the force, and those who simply have gone along with it.

“We’re looking for those who have aggressively pursued DEI policies and then, and then potentially been the worst about retaliation against troops for the COVID mandate and stuff like that.”

Among those names are officers who are listed in the Declaration of Military Accountability, drafted by a mixture of currently serving and former members of the military.

Shoemate said so far, there are more than a dozen names from the Navy alone, and they are still working through the Air Force and the Army.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown will also be on the list, for his advocacy for DEI.

“Trump’s taking out the chairman. That’s gonna happen,” Shoemate said.

